A silver alert has been issued for a Windham woman who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Renee Roach, 59, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the front yard of her home at 21 Ice House Road, according to Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Roach, who has early-stage Alzheimers, is 5-foot-3 and weighs around 120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.





Roach was last seen wearing a plum colored sleeveless shirt, an orange sports bra and grey workout pants, Moss said.

Anyone who has seen Roach or has information about her can call the Windham Police Department at 207-893-2810, Ext. 2 or can call 911.