A Prentiss man has been arrested after allegedly shooting two people on Friday afternoon.

Gary J. LeBlanc, 64, of Prentiss Credit: Courtesy of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office

Gary J. LeBlanc, 64, shot two people at around 3:12 p.m. on Friday at 247 Averill Road in Prentiss, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Both of the people were transported to the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, but were not seriously injured. One victim has been released from the hospital, while the other is in stable condition, officials said.

LeBlanc was arrested in Lee on Monday, and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a Class B crime, and two counts of elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime.

LeBlanc is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. An initial court date has not been set, according to Moss.