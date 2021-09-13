A Bangor-based engineering firm with offices across Maine has acquired its second Massachusetts firm, allowing it to expand further in New England.

Haley Ward said Monday it had bought Whitman & Bingham Associates LLC, a surveying and civil engineering company with offices in Chelmsford and Leominster, Massachusetts.

Haley Ward, which is employee-owned, is involved in major construction projects throughout Maine and especially in the Bangor area. It also has an office in Fort Myers, Florida.

It changed its name to Haley Ward last year from CES Inc. after acquiring its first Massachusetts company, Haley and Ward of Maynard, Massachusetts. The name change came after the company relocated its headquarters to downtown Bangor after outgrowing its former offices in Brewer.

Haley Ward now occupies the top two floors of 1 Merchants Plaza, the same building where the Bangor Daily News’ office is located.

The latest acquisition will give Haley Ward a presence in three locations in Massachusetts and add surveying services to its offerings while complementing its Maynard office’s civil engineering work, CEO and President Denis St. Peter said.

“We are excited to welcome Whitman & Bingham clients and employees to the Haley Ward team,” St. Peter said. “WBA’s reputation and culture were the right fit for Haley Ward.”

Travis Noyes, the director of Haley Ward’s engineering division, and Jeff Teunisen, the director of the surveying division, will oversee the integration for Whitman & Bingham’s 10 staff.

“I am looking forward to working with Haley Ward and introducing our clients to the additional services we can now offer like structural engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, architecture, and natural resources permitting,” Whitman & Bingham principal James Rheault said.