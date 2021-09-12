This story will be updated.

PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend likely marked the final regular race meet at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough. Track owner Andy Cusack announced the track was under contract to real estate developers at the year-end awards ceremony after the races Saturday night.

Beech Ridge First opened in May 1949.

The news shocked the crowd, according to several people who were there, with many breaking into tears. In the pits, drivers put on smoke shows, burning out the tires they’ll no longer need.

As the news hit social media, some race fans were unsurprised at the news.

“Who didn’t see this coming? Car counts dwindled every year, the grandstands looked barren every week,” said Ed Johnson, moderator of a Beech Ridge Facebook group.

“This track has been a way of life for many of us here in Southern Maine,” Melissa Bourgeois-Lang said. “Truly shocking, even hearing the rumors for a few years now and seeing the decline in spectators.”

The nearby Scarborough Downs horse racing track, which opened in 1950, closed in 2020 after being sold to developers in 2018 for $6.7 million.

“With the value of the land and the struggle to make racing profitable, it was inevitable,” Andy Meserve said.

Cusack reportedly left open the slight possibility of the new owners operating the track in 2022.

A call to Cusack was not immediately returned Sunday morning.