An 18-year-old driver was killed and two passengers injured after their car crashed into a tree in Garland on Saturday night.

Maine State Police responded to the single vehicle roll-over on the Oliver Hill Road in Garland at 8:35 p.m. A 2003 Dodge Durango left the road and rolled over before crashing into a tree.

The driver, Jacob Campbell of Exter, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Two passengers were injured and taken to Mayo Hospital in Dover and are expected to survive.





Speed was a factor in the crash, Maine State Police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information can contact State Police Troop e at 207-973-3700.