A Brewer man died in a car crash on Saturday night that temporarily closed the Penobscot bridge between Bangor and Brewer.

Two cars collided around 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of Oak and Washington streets in Bangor, according to the Bangor Police Department.

One driver, Raymond Charloux III, 40, of Brewer, was dead at the scene, police said.





The other driver, 23-year-old Riley Guerra of Purvis, Missouri, and his passenger, 23-year-old Thomas Strickland of Cartersville, Georgia, were both injured and transported to a local hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Accident Reconstruction Team.