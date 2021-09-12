A New Hampshire man was injured after his motorcycle collided with a moose in Cyr Plantation on Friday night.

Robert Boulanger, 65, of Nashua was northbound on Caribou Road when a moose ran in front of him, officials said. The moose struck Belanger, throwing him from his motorcycle.

Boulanger — who was wearing a helmet and riding gear — suffered from serious injuries and was taken to Cary Medical Center in Caribou before being transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He remains in stable condition, officials said.

The moose was not injured in the collision.