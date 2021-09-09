Hancock County has hired a new finance director to help take on some of the county’s bookkeeping.

Monica Cease of Ellsworth will fill the position, taking duties that had been pushed to county administrator Scott Adkins when elected County Treasurer Michael Boucher failed to take them on when he was elected in 2018.

Until this summer, Cease served as treasurer for the town of Swan’s Island for 20 years, according to the Ellsworth American weekly newspaper.





Hancock County Treasurer Michael Boucher Credit: Courtesy of Michael Boucher

Information about Cease’s start date with the county was not available Thursday morning.

County commissioners approved the creation of the new position earlier this year aiming to help take the county’s daily bookkeeping burden off Adkins, who worked as Penobscot County’s finance director prior to taking the Hancock County job in 2016. Adkins’ other responsibilities in managing county operations have grown over the years, and the county’s finances have grown more complex, leading to the need for more bookkeeping help, Adkins has said.

The county administrator had sought to train Boucher in some of the county’s bookkeeping practices, but Boucher declined that training. Boucher has worked as a police officer for several Maine agencies in recent years, and had no finance management experience prior to being elected as a write-in candidate 3 years ago. In that election, Boucher received 478 votes, while Pamela Linscott, who was serving as the county’s appointed finance coordinator, received 404. Boucher’s term ends in 2022.

The relationship between Boucher, Adkins and the county’s three elected commissioners soured this past spring, when Bill Clark, chairman of the commission, said that Boucher’s bookkeeping skills are “woefully inadequate” and that the county should hire someone to handle parts of the elected treasurer job that are not specifically spelled out in state law.