Environmental groups filed a long-teased lawsuit against a hydropower giant on Thursday, claiming four Kennebec River dams are violating federal laws by not allowing enough endangered Atlantic salmon to reach upstream spawning grounds.

The group, which includes the Atlantic Salmon Federation U.S., the Conservation Law Foundation, Maine Rivers and the Natural Resources Council of Maine, argue that Brookfield Renewable U.S., is operating those dams in violation of the federal Endangered Species Act. The law allows for companies to incidentally harm a certain amount of fish through their operations with a permit, but Brookfield’s permission to do so expired in 2019, according to the lawsuit.

The suit is the latest turn in a debate around the four dams that has focused on the Shawmut Dam in Fairfield. Gov. Janet Mills’ administration took a step toward removing the dams in March, withdrew the plan after Brookfield sued and then said in August that it planned to deny the operator a key water-quality certification. Mills backed off from that stance after Sappi North America ran an op-ed saying that could lead to the dam’s removal and close the mill.





That was the Democratic governor’s first major break on the issue with environmental groups who believe the dams should be removed. The suit, which was foreshadowed in May, asks a federal judge to declare operating the four lower Kennebec River dams illegal and to prevent Brookfield from operating them.

The governor’s office previously suggested the dams should be removed if they could not guarantee 99 percent of salmon can pass safely through the dams. Brookfield has withdrawn its certification request and filed a new one, triggering another year-long review process.

A Brookfield spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company has long pushed back against the environmental groups’ assertions. It has also characterized Maine’s proposed fish passage standards as unreasonable and punitive, saying its own fish passage plan would allow 96 percent of fish to pass through.