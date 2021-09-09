If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

Germaine Page, 42, was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday after police say he tried to kill his girlfriend during a fight in their Auburn apartment, the Lewiston Sun-Journal reports.

Page’s girlfriend told police that he shot at her and missed during a physical altercation on June 17. She escaped through a window and was not seriously injured, according to the Sun-Journal.

Page is also charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with three other misdemeanors. He is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, the Sun-Journal reports.