Hermon School Department announced Thursday that grades 5-12 will be fully remote starting on Monday, September 13 and continuing until at least September 20 due to high coronavirus case numbers.

There will be no school on Friday.

According to the department, over the past two days the middle school has seen 13 cases and the high school has seen 21 cases.





“This decision uses the MCDC guidelines for outbreak schools which would suggest a large number of quarantined students, pushing us to a remote status,” the department wrote. “This was a decision that included input from our local administrators, nurses, school committee, and the MCDC.”

School officials plan to meet on Thursday to determine if after-school outdoor activities will continue.