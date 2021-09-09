A New York-based developer has purchased another prominent downtown Bangor building, after purchasing the State Street property that houses the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce last year.

Andrew “Dash” Davidson and his business partners purchased 33 State St. in April 2021 for $975,000, according to Bangor tax records. It is one of the four buildings on Exchange Street that local developer Adam Moskovitz purchased in a blockbuster deal in 2016.

Moskovitz has had all four buildings up for sale at various points over the past five years, though presently the other three buildings, including those housing retail store City Drawers, Black Bear Brewery and the Bangor Arts Exchange, are all off the market.

The 33 State St. building was for many years the site of Bangor Hydro-Electric Company’s main headquarters, and prior to that was a bank. Designed by renowned Bangor architect Wilfred Mansur, it boasts marble floors, carved wooden archways and railings, and other art deco period touches that date to the building’s 1912 construction, the year after the Great Bangor Fire of 1911. Since Bangor Hydro moved out in 2004, 33 State St. has lain mostly empty.

Davidson and his father, former Obama administration official Peter W. Davidson, purchased 2 Hammond St. — the building that houses the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce — in August 2020, after spending part of that year in Bangor while his mother received emergency medical treatment at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Davidson said he and his father fell in love with Bangor during that time, and wanted to invest in the community by purchasing property downtown.

Work has continued on 2 Hammond St. over the course of 2021, including renovating the upper floors and turning them into eight apartment units. According to the building’s website, the developers anticipate beginning to rent those apartments in spring 2022.

A number of other properties in downtown Bangor have undergone significant renovations in the past five years, adding high-end apartments to the local real estate market, including 99 Franklin St., redeveloped by Vance Aloupis; 29 Franklin St., redeveloped by Abe and Heather Furth and Roy Hubbard; and 28 Broad St. and 31 Main St., redeveloped by Telford Allen III and Louie Morrison.

Davidson was not available for comment Thursday morning.