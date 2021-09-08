Internet message boards have been ablaze with questions recently as to where you can get a bite to eat in the Rockland area on Mondays and Tuesdays.

It’s common for restaurants these days to take Monday and Tuesday as their off days after hustling to serve the weekend crowds. Add to that a shortage of help and a busy tourism season and you can’t fault those in the food industry for taking the much needed break in the beginning of the week.

But if you find yourself in need of a meal in the Rockland area on these common off days ― and you don’t want to take a trip to the grocery store ― have no fear, there are still a number of eateries that are open for business.

Here are three places to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner in Rockland on Monday or Tuesday.

Brass Compass

305 Main Street, Rockland

The Brass Compass, owned by Rockland restaurateur Lynn Archer, opens at 6:30 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays to begin slinging breakfast. The casual Main Street eatery is beloved by both locals and tourists alike.

With a wide variety of breakfast classics, like a simple two eggs any style option, or more Maine-inspired indulgences, like a lobster eggs benedict, there is something for any morning mood.

While the cafe also offers a stand alone lunch menu, you can order from the breakfast menu until the small cafe closes at 2 p.m.. Be advised, though, that poached eggs are not available after 11 a.m., so eggs benedict fans should plan accordingly.

Hazel’s Take Out

557 Old County Road, Rockland

In its four years of operation, Hazel’s Take Out has developed a following of fans who stray from busy Route 1 to the relatively quiet location at the intersection of Route 17 and Old County Road. In 2019, actor and comedian Seth Rogen stopped to grab a bite at the eatery not once, but twice during a visit to the area.

Open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Hazel’s offers a large menu including eight different cheeseburgers, like a mushroom-swiss option or one topped with a fried egg and grilled onions.

Since this is Rockland, Hazel’s also offers a wide variety of seafood options, from a classic lobster roll to a haddock reuben, featuring fried haddock on grilled rye bread topped with swiss cheese and coleslaw.

While Hazel’s is open on Monday and Tuesday, the eatery ― which only boasts outdoor seating ― closes for the season in November.

Ports of Italy

141 Commercial Street, Rockport

For dinner, consider checking out Ports of Italy, which just celebrated one year of being open on Route 1 in Rockport. Owner Sante Calandri also operates another Ports of Italy restaurant in Boothbay.

As the name suggests, the menu boasts traditional Italian fare, featuring handmade pastas, local ingredients and fresh seafood. From a simple spaghetti alle vongole (spaghetti with clams in a white wine and garlic sauce) to a heartier potato gnocchi served in a four-cheese sauce, there is something to satisfy everyone’s pasta dreams.

Ports of Italy is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.