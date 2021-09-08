An Old Town man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a Penobscot Nation residence in August.

Joshua Francis, 31, who was living at the 5 Olamon Lane residence when it caught fire on Aug. 16, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An investigation by the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

Francis is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. A hearing date has not been set, according to officials.