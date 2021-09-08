The COVID-19 testing site near Bangor International Airport that closed at the start of the summer will reopen this week as coronavirus cases surge and demand for virus testing increases.

The drive-through testing site in the Bangor airport’s shuttle parking lot is one of several testing sites Northern Light Health plans to reopen this week. The others are affiliated with Northern Light’s hospitals in Presque Isle, Blue Hill, Greenville, Ellsworth, Dover-Foxcroft, Portland and Pittsfield.

Scheduling and registration for the test sites will begin on Thursday for appointments on Friday. Online scheduling will be available for every site other than Blue Hill Hospital, which does not allow online registration.

The Northern Light Inland Hospital testing site in Waterville is not reopening right now, according to Northern Light spokesperson Suzanne Spruce.

Northern Light went before the Bangor Planning Board on Tuesday night seeking a permit to reconfigure the site, which had closed in June amid declining coronavirus cases.