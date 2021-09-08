A new recreational marijuana store is slated to come to Broadway in Bangor after the city’s Planning Board unanimously approved a plan to locate the store at the site of a former Amato’s restaurant.

Brothers Cannabis, which already has a store on Stillwater Avenue, plans to open a 1,750-square-foot retail space at 657 Broadway in early 2022. The Amato’s restaurant that previously occupied the site closed in July.

Brothers Cannabis would occupy half of the building, and the other half would be available to another retailer, said Jim Kiser, who was representing GPH Properties, which owns the property.





The recreational marijuana industry has seen growth in the Bangor area and across Maine since recreational sales began last October, nearly four years after voters legalized recreational marijuana in a referendum. Statewide sales reached their highest level yet in August, with $10.2 million in sales, according to the state’s Office of Marijuana Policy.

Bangor has seen a handful of recreational cannabis stores open since last October. In addition to Brothers Cannabis’ existing location on Stillwater, there’s Firestorm on Outer Hammond Street, which recently announced it was opening a second location in Orono. There’s also Theory of Wellness on Stillwater Avenue.

On Broadway, much of the site that will host the second Brothers Cannabis location will remain the same, Kiser said. The cannabis store will be located on the back half of the property so it meets the required 300-foot setback from All Children’s Daycare and Preschool, located on the other side of Broadway.

Management of Brothers Cannabis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.