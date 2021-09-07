This story will be updated.

SINCLAIR, Maine — After half a century in business, a popular restaurant, tourist destination and site of many community events will close its doors this fall.

The Long Lake Sporting Club will mark its last day in business on Oct. 17. Owners Neal and Denise Martin announced their plans In a social media post on Sunday.

The Martins said they “need a break,” after so many years of operating the business.

“We need more time for our kids, our family, and for our health,” the post reads.

“The Sporting Club,” popular for its high quality meals served with ployes, has been the site of the annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby headquarters for many years and is also a popular tourist destination for snowmobilers from the United States and Canada.

The Martins did not indicate in the post whether the closure would be permanent, and said they are “unsure of what the future holds.”