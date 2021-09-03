AUBURN – A landlord was cleaning out an Auburn apartment Wednesday when he discovered a ball python and 15 live tarantulas.

The spiders are illegal to have in Maine without a permit.

All of the animals are now in the care of Drew Desjardins, owner of Mr. Drew and His Animals, Too.

Desjardins rehabilitates injured and neglected exotic animals and said that while the spiders are venomous, they are actually gentle and docile animals.

“The movies show them as being these indestructible creatures that will just come at you if you step on them and jump on people and attack them and run after you and that’s not true,” Desjardins said. “Very shy and delicate. If I took out this tarantula right now and dropped it on the ground, it’s going to break like an egg and die.”

Desjardins says more people die from bee stings than tarantula bites each year.