More than 98 percent of the students and staff at the University of New England have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The university announced in early May that all students would be required to be fully vaccinated before the start of the fall semester.

Students are now 100 percent compliant with the university’s vaccination policy with employees close to reaching that milestone as well, according to the school’s president James D. Herbert.

The university allows for religious exemptions and medical exemptions, with a doctor’s recommendation, from receiving a COVID vaccine, but Herbert noted that the school had granted “few” of them.

School officials continue to require that masks be worn inside campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Herbert said that the school would evaluate COVID-19 policies throughout the semester.

This comes as the University of Maine reported that around 93 percent of on-campus students and 69 percent of off-campus students have verified their vaccination status with the school.