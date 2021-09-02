In this Aug. 30, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepares to receive soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Afghanistan. Credit: Senior Airman Taylor Cru / U.S. Air Force via AP

The last U.S. plane to leave Kabul made a stop at Bangor International Airport on Wednesday night, and departed Thursday morning, according to Bangor aviation expert Tony Delmonaco, who runs the blog 3315 Aviation. 

The plane, a C-17 based out of Charleston Air Force Base in Charleston, South Carolina, departed Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday night, and made the long flight back to the U.S. over the course of several days.

The departure of that plane, and the four others that left Kabul alongside it, marked the end of the U.S.’s involvement in the Afghanistan war after 20 years. It came after a fraught transition period in August that saw the Taliban overthrow the previous government and the death of 13 U.S. troops and at least 90 Afghan civilians in a bomb attack.

Military planes regularly make stops at Bangor International Airport, as it is the closest U.S. airport to many locations in Europe and the Middle East and the site of a U.S. Air National Guard base.

Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native and proud Bangorian, covering business, the arts, restaurants and the culture and history of the Bangor region.