ORIENT, Maine — A single vehicle crash on U.S. Route 1 in Orient Wednesday afternoon quickly resulted in a second crash just a few minutes later.

Michael Bartlett, 36, of Orient was driving north in a 2011 Dodge SUV around noon when he told police he swerved to avoid striking something in the road. Bartlett lost control of his vehicle, struck a utility pole and a tree before coming to stop in the northbound lane.

Just about then, Joan Faulkner, 79, of Orient was traveling south in a 2010 Toyota SUV. Faulkner’s vehicle struck wires and debris in the road from Bartlett’s crash, causing her to lose control of her vehicle. Faulkner’s vehicle flipped over, coming to a rest on its roof.

Neither Bartlett nor his passenger, Rian Moore, nor Faulkner were injured in the crashes. Faulkner was wearing her seatbelt, but Bartlett was not, according to police.

Bartlett was issued a criminal summons for an unregistered vehicle and a traffic summons for not having insurance. Cowan’s Towing of Weston removed both vehicles from the crash site.

Eastern Maine Electric was called in to repair the wires and broken pole.