BURLINGTON, Vermont — Nearly all the arriving students at the University of Vermont have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

University spokesperson Enrique Corredera said officials are still working with fewer than 100 students to bring them into compliance with the school’s vaccination requirement.

Last month, school officials decided to require vaccination for all students as part of an attempt to control the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. And earlier this month, the university reinstituted an indoor mask mandate for all faculty, staff, students and visitors on the Burlington campus.

The exact size of this year’s school enrollment won’t be known for several weeks, but it’s expected to be more than 13,000. The incoming first-year class is expected to have about 3,000 students.

“In wonderful news for the years ahead, an extraordinary new class of Catamounts have joined us this fall—with more than 25,000 applications for admission, the incoming class is on track to being the best academically prepared and the largest we’ve ever welcomed!” President Suresh Garimella said in a message to the student body.

Students at colleges and universities across Vermont are returning for the fall semester amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, this time driven by the more transmissible delta variant of the virus.