The Readfield-area school district has reversed its stance on mask wearing.

In an emotional meeting, parents and students pleaded with the Regional School Unit 38 board to make masks mandatory.

This came after the board there voted last week to leave the masking decision to parents and encourage, but not require, mask wearing in schools.

On Monday night, parents packed the Maranacook High School gym, with most of them asking the school board to reconsider that position and make mask wearing a requirement.

Several parents, who are also health care professionals, demanded the school leaders follow the science, which shows masks offer a layer of protection against COVID-19.

Some argued against a mandate, but most agreed masks are one of the few things that everyone can do to stop the spread.

The school board voted to reverse course and require masks for everyone in Readfield-area schools this fall.