The Mechanic Falls Police Department is down to just two officers and soon it could go down to one.

The chief put out a letter, saying over the past three months it’s lost members to other jobs.

Despite hiring attempts, he and another officer are the only ones left, and the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office will help to fill the gaps.

The chief went on to stay starting Sept. 1, he’ll be the last remaining full-time officer for the police department.

Some shifts will be covered with other certified officers who have offered to help, as well as Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputies.

