Edward Pontius of Portland is a Maine physician and psychiatrist.

As the medical director for a Department of Veterans Affairs post-traumatic stress disorder clinical team for nine years, I had the opportunity to learn from many American veterans. I learned that long after a conflict is over for the rest of us, some veterans continue to experience their war in nightmares or in flashbacks for the rest of their lives. Many get better. Some, however, feel so damaged that they withdraw from family and others, or try to find relief in alcohol or drugs.

Many of the most painful reports involved having abandoned a comrade. American soldiers feel a sacred obligation to leave no comrade behind. In two decades of fighting, 800,000 Americans served in Afghanistan. Afghan nationals supported American military efforts, some in close support roles as interpreters and guides serving directly with American troops in harm’s way. All helped, and many are credited with risking their lives to save their American soldiers.

For the sake of our American veterans who served in Afghanistan on our behalf, for the sake of their health and all who love them, we must honor their concern for their comrades. We must continue prompt and effective action to bring endangered Afghan allies and their families to safety.

People who experience risk together form special bonds. This is something that often happens to people trapped together in a flood or other disaster, but feelings of respect, trust and loyalty to one another can become especially strong over time among soldiers serving together in combat. You don’t leave behind your brothers, your family.

Over the past two decades, through struggles together, Afghan men and women have become comrades to our American soldiers. Some of these relationships were established on the battlefield. Others emerged from American development opening schools for girls, businesses and civic roles for women.

Afghanistan is degenerating into a humanitarian nightmare. Although there has been an official procedure for obtaining special visas, the lengthy and difficult process has so far not benefited most of those at risk, according to The New York Times. Afghanistan has been initially authorized for 34,500 special immigrant visas. Only 15,000 Afghans have arrived in the U.S. so far.

The International Rescue Committee estimates that there may be as many as 300,000 Afghan civilians who are at risk because they helped American war efforts. In addition to Afghan civilians providing direct assistance to the U.S. in Afghanistan, there are many others over the past two decades — equally courageous — who have been involved in activities the Taliban finds unacceptable. These include recognition of the rights of ethnic and religious minorities, education for girls and more open participation of women in economic and civil life.

Sorting out who has a claim to special immigration visas and who should be recognized for asylum status takes time and safety — conditions not currently available in Afghanistan. The U.S. does have an option here. The Biden administration has the authority to “parole” at risk Afghans onto American territory. Doing so would give the United States the time it needs to process visa claims while keeping our Afghan friends safe.

As someone who listened to American veterans for many years, I ask that you pay attention to what veterans taught me. Let us not add burden to those who bear the scars of this war. Let us leave no comrade behind in Afghanistan.