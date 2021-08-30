A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly committed a series of burglaries in the Casco area.

Austin Swanson-Monge, 23, was charged with six counts of burglary, four counts of theft and violating conditions of release, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Casco-Naples Bulky Waste Facility and Transfer Station for a report of an alarm about 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The deputies interrupted Swanson-Monge who was allegedly trying to open a safe inside the office before he ran away.

Deputies searched the area for him and found a vehicle with Swanson-Monge’s wallet and a cellphone inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

While deputies continued to search for him, another burglary was reported on Parker Pond Pines Road in Casco, the sheriff’s office said.

While investigating that burglary, deputies located another seasonal home that had been broken into.

Eventually, a deputy found Swanson-Monge sleeping inside an unoccupied camp, and he was allegedly in possession of several items stolen from nearby camps.

During one of the burglaries, Swanson-Monge allegedly stole a kayak and fled across Parker Pond. The kayak was later recovered and returned to its owner.

Swanson-Monge later reportedly confessed to two unsolved burglaries at Casco Variety and Pears Ice Cream in Casco Village, according to the sheriff’s office.

Swanson-Monge is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.