OWLS HEAD, Maine ― Farms on more than 15 acres will now be allowed to host weddings and other events after voters approved a change to local zoning rules.

At the annual town meeting Monday night, residents approved amending a zoning ordinance to allow events on certain properties in the town’s rural-residential zones by a vote of 142-87. The change was spearheaded by the owners of Ash Point Farm ― a former winery ― who would like to host events such as weddings to supplement the farm’s income.

According to the town meeting warrant, the ordinance amendment allows properties of 15 or more acres ― of which five acres must be dedicated to agricultural use ― to host various types of commercial events. These can include weddings, reunions, corporate or community gatherings, dinners, seminars and other events.

Events will only be permitted between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and would have to adhere to the town’s noise ordinance.

Ash Point Farm owners Christina and Jeff Woodman have been trying to get the zoning changed for their property since last year. However, after receiving initial approval from the planning board last summer, the zoning board of appeals overturned the approval because the matter needed town-wide approval, according to Owls Head Planning Board Chair Russ Wolfertz.

With change approved by voters on Monday night, the Woodmans will be able to begin booking events for next summer.