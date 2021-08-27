The bicyclist killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Gorham has been identified.

Stephen Palmer, 72, of Gorham was cycling on Sebago Lake Road about 3:38 p.m. when he was in a crash with a 2018 Toyota RAV4 driven by 21-year-old Alex Ishimwe of Portland, according to the Gorham police Sgt. Benjamin Moreland.

Palmer was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he died soon after, Moreland said late Thursday night.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.