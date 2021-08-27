This story will be updated.

An armed confrontation at the Walmart Supercenter in Brewer has drawn a large police presence to the store.

Jason Moffitt, Brewer’s public safety director, said a confrontation involving an armed suspect had drawn the police presence to the Walton Drive store.

Police have blocked off the parking lot, not allowing anyone to enter.

From top: Police respond to an armed confrontation at the Brewer Walmart on Friday, Aug. 27; Bystanders watch from Thompson Street as police respond to an armed confrontation at the Brewer Walmart on Friday, Aug. 27. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN

Allan Saunders said he was in the parking lot, waiting for his mother-in-law and wife who were shopping in the store, when an officer asked him to leave.

April Jones of LaGrange had dropped her car off at the Walmart garage to get it fixed around 4 p.m. She was shopping at the nearby Urban Garden Center when she heard about an incident at Walmart.

She tried to return to get her car keys, but officers told her she couldn’t.

At least a dozen police vehicles from multiple agencies are at the scene, along with an ambulance on standby. A crisis negotiation team was also called to the standoff.