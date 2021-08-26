Ellsworth schools will require students to wear masks when the academic year starts after previously approving a hybrid policy.

The Ellsworth School Board voted 4-0 to adopt a new mask policy as the state’s hospitals risk running out of ICU beds amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The school board had previously only voted to require masks in “high-traffic” areas — such as a hallway — between classes. Now, all Ellsworth students will wear masks whenever Penobscot County or Hancock County is designated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as seeing “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission. Both counties are currently in the high transmission category.

The vote came after a lengthy discussion, including a sometimes-acrimonious public discussion period in which one mother who opposed a mask requirement was escorted out by Ellsworth police officers. The woman had brought up the private social media posts of a school board member, accusing that member of not following COVID-19 precautions like mask-wearing.

School Board member Muneer Hasham played a big role in crafting the policy, especially pushing to tie the mask rule to Penobscot and Hancock counties.

Hasham argued that the high case load in the more populated Penobscot County, which is heavily connected to Hancock County, could mean that cases would soon rise in Hancock as well. Tracking those cases would ensure the school board was always getting ahead of the issue, he said.

He originally wanted a mask requirement when transmission was moderate in either county, but was persuaded not to do so after a compromise with Chair Abigail Miler.

Board members also noted it was very unlikely transmission rates would be lower by the time school starts for some students on Wednesday, ensuring that all students would wear masks when classes begin.