The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said at least three out of four people hospitalized now for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

An Auburn woman whose husband died of COVID-19 in a nursing home said she can’t understand why some health care workers are so opposed to getting the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.

“Marvin was a man who deeply loved his community,” Jodi Floyd said. “He loved his family.”

Floyd’s husband, Marvin, was a long-haul truck driver who loved to go fishing. They had a long marriage and raised four children before Marvin lost his sight and had to go into a nursing home.

“Thirty nine and a half years we spent all our time together, until the very last year when he was in lockdown,” Floyd said.

The lockdowns at Maine hospitals and nursing homes were brought on by the pandemic.

“The lockdown at his nursing home was so severe, the only way it got in was through staff,” Floyd said.

Marvin was one of 82 residents of a long-term care facility in Lewiston who contracted COVID-19 during a two-month outbreak back in the fall of 2020. He’s one of six residents who died. The Maine CDC also said 74 staff members contracted the virus.

“He didn’t have a chance to get the vaccine, but he would have been the first person to take it,” Floyd said.

Floyd fully supports the governor’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.

She said nursing home residents and hospitalized patients have a right to expect their health care workers not to give them something that could kill them.