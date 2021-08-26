An Ashland man is in jail on charges of drug trafficking related to a 2020 overdose death.

Maine State Police arrested Christopher Pinkham, 44, on Aug. 23 on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs resulting in death. A grand jury indicted him on the charge on Aug. 12.

Matthew Tardie, 31, of Nashville Plantation was found dead in his home on Dec. 6, 2020, due to what the state medical examiner said was an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine, police said.

Investigation by the state police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency found Pinkham responsible for selling the drugs that led to Tardie’s death, police said.

Pinkham is at the Aroostook County Jail. A court date has not yet been set.