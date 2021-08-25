The Maine State Music Theatre is canceling several shows in its upcoming season after being inundated with demands for ticket refunds.

That comes after the venue announced late last week it would require patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend performances.

Curt Dale Clark, the venue’s artistic director, said that the 2021 season will end after the production of “Jersey Boys,” which begins next week. That means there won’t be productions of “Cinderella,” “Alice In Wonderland” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

“We know many of you have been looking forward to these shows, and we hope we can bring them to life for you in a future season,” Clark said in announcing the change.

Since the vaccine policy was announced, the theater has refunded about $36,000 in tickets, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the canceled shows can exchange them for a performance of “Jersey Boys,” donate the ticket’s value or get a refund, according to the theater.

The theater plans to return with a full season next summer at Pickard Theater in Brunswick.