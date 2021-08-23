PORTLAND, Maine — Henri came to New England this weekend and all Maine got was a bit of rain and a heavy dose of fog on Monday morning. Potential strong winds and flood-inducing downpours never materialized.

The harbor between the city and South Portland was a solid, white mass of moisture all morning. Boats could be heard rumbling across the water but not seen from land.

As of 11 a.m., the less impressive tropical depression Henri was 45 miles north and northeast of New York City, dumping most of its moisture on western Massachusetts.





The National Weather Service tweeted that Henri remained nearly stationary over southeastern New York on Sunday night. The storm is now moving slowly to the east but is expected to accelerate tonight.

A woman looks at her cell phone while walking in the fog near Bug Light in South Portland on Monday morning Aug. 23, 2021. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Maine’s forecast is looking bright and sunny by tomorrow.