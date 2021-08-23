Police have reported the racist spray-painting of a Bangor man’s car on Friday to the Maine attorney general’s office as a potential hate crime.

The attorney general’s office investigates hate crimes and brings charges under the Maine Civil Rights Act. Marc Malon, a spokesperson for the office, confirmed on Monday that Bangor police had reported the vandalism of Tahmoor Khan’s car to the office.

Two juveniles were charged after they allegedly vandalized the car with racial slurs on Friday, the city of Bangor said.

The perpetrators allegedly vandalized Khan’s car with multiple uses of the N-word, including a call to kill all Black people. The phrase “KKK Supporter” and “KKK” were spray-painted on other parts of the car, seemingly in reference to the white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan.

Khan, who is of Pakistani descent, first posted about the vandalism on Facebook on Saturday morning, with the post quickly spreading across Maine over the weekend. Hermon-based Darkside Mobile Auto Detailing stepped in to remove the graffiti for free after hearing about what happened, Khan said in a recent Facebook post.

The city of Bangor condemned the vandalism on Sunday, saying that the City Council “categorically” condemns what occurred and wanted to make clear that such behavior did not represent the Bangor community.

A Bangor police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.