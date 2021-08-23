The Hampden town office remained closed Monday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus last week, according to information posted on its website.

The municipal office closed Wednesday but plans called for reopening Monday. Plans now call for the office to reopen Tuesday.

Because of the extended closure, the public hearing on a proposal for the town to borrow $4.5 million to build a community broadband network will be held remotely at 6 p.m. Monday rather than in person at the town office.

The hearing is scheduled during a special town council meeting.