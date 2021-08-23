A Bangor man’s car was spray painted with racial slurs on Friday night while it sat in his driveway, according to News Center Maine.

Tahmoor Khan was inside his home with his family on Friday night when a neighbor alerted him to the graffiti. News Center Maine reports that the neighbor caught the vandals after stepping outside to pick up a delivery order. They ran when he shined a light on them.

Khan called the police, who have since reported arresting two juveniles in connection with the crime.

After a Bangor man found his car vandalized with racial slurs, one auto detailing service is stepping in to help. The story tonight at 6 p.m. on @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/YReIBoYphU — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) August 22, 2021

“Take some time to internalize your complicit bias, take some time to do some work yourself as people in this community, racism is alive and well, racism is real,” Khan, who is of Pakistani descent, told News Center Maine.

After Khan posted photos of the vandalism to social media, Darkside Mobile Auto Detailing in Hermon offered to clean up the car for free.

“It was overwhelming, I felt a sense of acceptance and being validated. We go through hard times but it’s ok — the community is with you,” Khan told News Center Maine.