PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — People coming to a Presque Isle hospital with COVID-19 are younger and sicker, according to a spokesperson at Northern Light AR Gould in Presque Isle.

The hospital had closed its doors to all visitors Saturday evening, but by Monday morning had revised the policy to allow visitors in the emergency room. Hospital access restrictions are in place due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, hospital spokesperson Karen Gonya said.

Nineteen people tested positive for COVID-19 at AR Gould and its affiliated walk-in clinics in Presque Isle and Caribou this past weekend, with five of those patients admitted to the hospital for treatment, Gonya said.





That number marks an increase from the previous five days, during which the hospital processed eight positive test results, she said.

“This is an alarming trend that underscores that COVID-19 is active in our community,” Gonya said. “The delta strain is more transmissible than the previous strains and we are seeing patients that are both younger and sicker.”

Though the hospital’s emergency department is open to visitors again, there are still restrictions in place. Only pediatric patients or those with special needs are allowed to have someone accompany them during treatment or in the waiting room.

While the Caribou walk-in clinic will remain closed until at least tomorrow, the Presque Isle location reopened Monday at noon.