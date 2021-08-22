The Maine State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Patience Yurchick was last seen leaving her grandmother’s camp in Orland early Saturday morning, officials said. She is believed to be in the Orland/Bucksport area, but has family in Bangor.

Yurchick is 5-feet-2-inches, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, a black hoodie and glasses, and prefers to wear dark colors, officials said.

Anyone with information can call 207-973-3700 x9 and leave a message for Tpr. Mattson.