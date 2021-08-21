The Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters is hosting a celebration marking the fifth anniversary of the creation of the national monument.

Live music, food and drink were on tap Saturday at the event in Patten that celebrates the anniversary of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, which falls on Tuesday.

Among the attendees is the monument’s first superintendent, Tim Hudson, who will be retiring this fall from the National Park Service.





Katahdin Woods and Waters is comprised of 87,500 acres east of Baxter State Park. It includes a 17-mile loop road with stunning views of Katahdin, the tallest peak in Maine.

There also are trails for hiking, mountain biking and snowmobiling, along with paddling on the Penobscot River’s East Branch.

