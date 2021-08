This story will be updated.

A tractor-trailer crash has closed the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Augusta.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the crash happened about 7:50 a.m. near mile marker 115.





That crash backed up traffic to at least mile marker 113 before trooper began diverting northbound traffic at exit 113. Drivers can return to the interstate in Sidney.

Moss said that the crash will likely affect northbound traffic for most of Friday.