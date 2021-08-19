Saco police are warning of a suspicious man approaching young women and girls this week.

Two girls were walking on Ferry Road near Wild Wood Drive about 6:50 p.m. Sunday when they spotted a silver or Gray Toyota or Honda sedan stop near the intersection. The driver got out and took rope or cord from the trunk before quickly approaching them, according to Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.

The girls ran away from him until they came across a jogger, at which point the man turned around, returned to his car and left, Huntress said Thursday.

The following afternoon, around 4 p.m., a young woman was walking on Ferry Road near Seafield Lane when a black minivan pulled up and stopped near her. The driver got out and approached her, attempting to start a conversation, according to Huntress.

Feeling unsafe, she went into a nearby home’s yard, where the man followed her briefly before returning to the van and leaving, Huntress said.

The man is white with blonde hair and a beard. He is believed to be in his 20s. The two girls told police he was wearing a black T-shirt and gray pants, while the woman said he was wearing a light-colored button-up shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about this man can contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.