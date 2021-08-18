BOSTON — The largest teachers’ union in Massachusetts said it supports requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and eligible students in the state’s public schools and colleges.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association announced its stance Tuesday, following a 46-4 vote by its board of directors at an emergency meeting Monday night.

Vaccinations are critical to protect students and educators, the union said.





“The MTA believes that as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the delta variant spreads, a vaccination requirement — with provisions and responsible accommodations negotiated locally under collective bargaining laws — is vital to the continuation of in-person learning in Massachusetts,” the union said in a statement.

Vaccinations must be accompanied by other precautions and building improvements, including upgraded ventilation, mask availability, and accessible COVID-19 testing, MTA President Merrie Najimy said in a statement.

The union was also critical of state education officials for not issuing mask requirements for public schools. A spokesperson for state Education Secretary Jim Peyser had no comment.