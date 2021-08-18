A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot at another vehicle in what police described as a “road rage incident.”

Dimitry Dubrovsky, 27, was charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Dubrovsky was driving on Route 184, also known as Douglas Highway, in Lamoine when he and the occupants of another vehicle got into a road rage incident, the sheriff’s office said.

He exited his vehicle and fired four shots at the other vehicle, striking the tire on the front passenger’s side, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dubrovsky was later arrested without incident.

He was being held at the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth pending his initial court appearance.

No additional information was immediately available.