Mainers should now wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in all but two of the state’s counties because of the summer surge in COVID-19 cases.

The mask recommendation has been dropped in Androscoggin County, where there are now 48.02 cases per 100,000 people as of Wednesday, down from 59.11 the day before, according to a Bangor Daily News analysis.

The only other county exempt from the recommendations is Kennebec, with a case rate of 49.88 per 100,000 people.





Those recommendations remain in force in Aroostook (113.34), Cumberland (52.54), Franklin (62.92), Hancock (61.83), Knox (82.97), Lincoln (92.39), Oxford (91.42), Penobscot (192.58), Piscataquis (196.6), Sagadahoc (55.78), Somerset (97.06), Waldo (219.06), Washington (89.23) and York (93.43) counties, data show.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status if there is substantial transmission of the virus in their community, defined as 50 or more cases per 100,000 people at a county level on a weekly basis.