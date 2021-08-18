HOULTON, Maine — The Gardiner Health Care Facility and the Madigan Estates Nursing Home are closed to visitors after having reported multiple cases of COVID-19 at their facilities. A Houlton restaurant also closed due to a new case.

The announcement of newer cases comes as other Houlton businesses and the town office, which had closed last week due to positive cases, began to open back up.

Though Gardiner administrators could not be reached for comment, the Maine Center for Disease Control confirmed that it had opened an outbreak investigation into the facility. As of Monday, there were six cases, according to Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long.





Madigan Estates had recorded four cases, including two residents and two staff members testing positive, administrator Jim Brown posted on social media on Wednesday.

Brown said that testing on members and staff will continue, and once positive results are no longer recorded, the facility will reopen to the public. For now, the nursing home is allowing compassionate visits on a case-by-case basis.

Elm Tree Diner also posted on social media on Tuesday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and the restaurant would be closed throughout the rest of the week. It advised anyone who has eaten at the facility from Aug. 13 onward to get tested if they are feeling ill or have any symptoms of the virus.

The town office reopened Tuesday after closing the previous week due to multiple positive cases, and Down Under Sports Pub followed suit that day after disinfecting from a positive case. Bastion’s Tavern announced Wednesday it was reopening at 11 a.m. that day after a two-week closure stemming from a positive case.