The city of Portland is requiring all employees to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 10 or be tested weekly.

Spokesperson Jessica Grondin said even though vaccination rates are high among the city’s roughly 1,400 employees, the requirement was issued due to rising case numbers and the highly contagious delta variant.

“Right now, our focus is on making sure that we have safety among our coworkers and for the people that we’re serving in the public. That is where our focus is right now,” she said.





Last week, Gov. Janet Mills announced a statewide requirement that all health care workers be vaccinated by Oct. 1.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.