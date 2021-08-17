No vax, no tix.

Anyone attending, performing or working at most Live Nation events or venues will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test starting in October, the live entertainment giant confirmed over the weekend.

The California-based company, which runs numerous festivals and concerts, said the mandate will be enforced at all shows and locations where such a requirement is legally permitted. The mandate was tested at Lollapalooza, one of Live Nation’s biggest festivals.





“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” company president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement.

Promoters and venues who work with Live Nation — which include Waterfront Concerts and the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland — said they will work toward meeting its requirements, the Portland Press Herald reported.

“I do think this is the right thing and do believe it is a must for us to have a shot at operating this fall,” Alex Gray, who runs Waterfront Concerts and promotes shows around the state, told the Press Herald. “Live Nation is the biggest promoter so they had to respond to this. I commend them.”

Lollapalooza drew about 385,000 attendees over four days, but the popular Chicago festival did not appear to be a coronavirus superspreader event. The city’s health commissioner said on Twitter that more than 90 percent of attendees were vaccinated and just over 200, or about 0.05 percent, tested positive for COVID-19 in the days following the festival, which ended Aug. 1.

Live Nation’s announcement comes just days after the company said it would leave it up to the artists to decide on vaccine requirements. The company did not immediately return a request for more information Monday, but it appears that Lollapalooza’s low rate of infections helped spark the change.

All Live Nation employees at the company’s venues, events and offices must also be vaccinated by early October.

Nelson Oliveira, New York Daily News