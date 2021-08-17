Whether you live in the area and are looking to try something new, or you’re just visiting and in need of a bite to eat in between itinerary stops, there’s no shortage of food options in the Rockland-area this summer.

Rockland is home to beloved staples like Cafe Miranda and Archers on the Pier. But if you are looking for something new and different, these five new spots are perfect to add to your to-try list.

Eclipse of the Pearl, Rockland

Looking for a seafood laden menu with a view of the water? Try Eclipse of the Pearl, the latest endeavor from Rockland restaurateur Larry Reed, who has previously operated two restaurants in the city. Eclipse of the Pearl opened earlier this summer on Rockland Harbor, in a newly renovated building located at the base of the pier leading out to Reed’s other restaurant, The Pearl, which has been closed for the last two summers as it undergoes repairs.

Eclipse of the Pearl offers both indoor and outdoor dining Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m..

Mac Attack, Rockland

Joining the Amato’s food wagon on the Rockland waterfront this summer is a new semi-mobile eatery, Mac Attack. The food wagon offers, as the name suggests, a multitude of riffs on mac-and-cheese, including a buffalo chicken option and one topped with lobster — because this is the coast of Maine afterall. Other offerings include a variety of tater tot dishes and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Mac Attack is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The Jersey Plate, Rockport

Just up Route 1 in Rockport, the Jersey Plate is another food wagon that has opened for business this summer. The wagon is operating six days a week Fresh off the Farm in Rockport, though it will also be making appearances at some local events, according to the business’ Facebook Page. The Jersey Plate offers both cold and hot sandwiches, including Italian hoagies and Philly-style cheesesteaks.

For days of operation and hours, keep an eye on The Jersey Plate’s Facebook page.

Mixed Greens, Camden

If a big bowl of salad is more your style, Mixed Greens, located in downtown Camden is a new eatery that might pique your interest. The take-out style restaurant opened in May with a menu focused on fresh and local ingredients. The menu boasts a variety of salads featuring ingredients like sriracha lime tofu and a caesar salad with roasted vegetables.

An entire section of their menu is dedicated to tartines — toasted bread topped with either sweet or savory accoutrements. Choose from topping options like goat cheese and fig spread or a mozzarella and tomato. Mixed Greens also offers rice bowls topped with proteins like chicken carnitas or turkey meatballs.

Mixed Greens is open Thursday through Tuesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Dickie Steel’s BBQ, Camden

For the couple that purchased the former home of the Drouthy Bear in Camden, the pandemic has caused delays to opening their dream restaurant concept, wolfpeach. While they hope to open wolfpeach later this year, in the meantime they’ve been operating a pop-up barbecue joint on weekends this summer.

Offering a Texas-style barbecue infused with Maine twists, the menu at Dickie Steel’s BBQ features offerings like a smoked lobster hot dog or a pulled pork platter. On Monday nights, the eatery switches it up and slings pizza instead of BBQ, with offerings changing each week.

Dickie Steel’s BBQ is open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Pizza night runs from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, though orders must be made by Sunday morning. Visit the wolfpeach Facebook page for more details on the pizza night menu and ordering process.