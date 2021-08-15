A driver attempting to change directions through the crossover lane caused a two-vehicle crash on I-95 on Saturday morning.

Kaitlyn Hawkes, 28, of Eastport was southbound in the travel lane in a 2005 Nissan Altima when she entered the passing lane to use the crossover, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Meanwhile, Richard Pillsbury, 32, of Winslow was driving in the passing lane and struck Hawkes’ vehicle after he was unable to avoid it.

Hawkes was taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield for injuries that were not considered life-threatening while her passenger, Tiffany Bowen, 33, of Pembroke, was lifeflighted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for serious injuries, police said. Pillsbury was uninjured in the crash.

Hawkes has been charged with aggravated driving to endanger and operating with an expired license, police said.